The weather has postponed the premier's plan to resume the sitting of the Legislature to deal with the ongoing teacher contract dispute. On Saturday evening Premier Stephen McNeil announced he had asked that the Legislature be recalled Monday evening so the government can table legislation to, he said, "bring an end to the dispute as soon as possible."

