Some fire hydrants may be buried in snow for 2 weeks, Halifax Water says
Halifax Water says it could take two weeks to uncover the thousands of fire hydrants it owns. The utility is encouraging citizens to pitch in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC