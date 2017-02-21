Snowstorms increase heart attack risk: experts
After last week's massive dump of snow, Nova Scotians are feeling the burn. Sore arms and backs are common, but what about more dangerous effects from shovelling? A study published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal just last week, shows there is a relation between heart attacks and snowfall.
