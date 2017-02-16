Signs from tiny Nova Scotia women's march to be preserved forever by museum
A small group turned out in the village of Sandy Cove, N.S., in support of women's rights on Jan. 21. The story of a small Nova Scotia village and its mighty march for women's rights last month will be immortalized by a museum dedicated to preserving the province's cultural history. In January, residents of Sandy Cove made international headlines when 15 people marched in support of women's rights the same day millions of others did worldwide .
