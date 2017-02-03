Shannon Park demolition expected to b...

Shannon Park demolition expected to be completed by July

Up to 3,000 housing units could be built on the 34-hectare site over the next 10 to 15 years. The demolition of former military housing on the Shannon Park lands in Dartmouth is now expected to be completed by July.

Nova Scotia

