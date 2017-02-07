Segregation 'even after death' for African Nova Scotians, researcher says

A researcher of African Nova Scotian history says shocking examples of systemic racism can be found in the histories of the province's cemeteries, where "even after death, there was segregation." As recently as five decades ago, black people were not allowed to be buried alongside the general population in some Nova Scotia cemeteries, said Tony Colaiacovo, a publishing consultant with the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute.

