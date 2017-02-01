Scotiabank targets further cost cuts from digital initiatives
Feb 2 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday that the introduction of new digital technologies would enable the bank to lower its operating costs and increase profits. Scotiabank is investing in new digital technologies in response to customers transacting far less in branches and using mobile banking apps much more.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
