Robbery accused released on conditions
A 22-year-old Sydney man charged in connection with a weekend robbery has been released from custody on conditions. Tre Damian Timmons, of Union Street, is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace , uttering a threat, wearing a disguise in committing an offence, assault with a weapon and robbery.
