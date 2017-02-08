Remembering Vimy Ridge; Nova Scotia R...

Remembering Vimy Ridge; Nova Scotia Radio Amateurs commemorate the 100th anniversary

Helen and Fred operating using the commemorative call VE100VIMY/VE1, marking the 100 th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Contributed From Sandy Cove on the Digby Neck to Sydney, Nova Scotia Radio Amateurs took to the airwaves to tell the world of Canada's victory at the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Nova Scotia

