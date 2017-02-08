Remembering Vimy Ridge; Nova Scotia Radio Amateurs commemorate the 100th anniversary
Helen and Fred operating using the commemorative call VE100VIMY/VE1, marking the 100 th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Contributed From Sandy Cove on the Digby Neck to Sydney, Nova Scotia Radio Amateurs took to the airwaves to tell the world of Canada's victory at the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC