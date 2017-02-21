Red Cross assisting Victoria Mines family after fire
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting a family of three after a fire caused major damage to their bungalow on Saturday. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 2915 Highway 28, just past Rhodena Drive in Victoria Mines.
