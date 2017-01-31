Public mulls revamped bike lanes on South Park
It was a packed house at Halifax Public Library Tuesday night as Haligonians hammered out possible improvements to the bike lane running down South Park Street. Halifax Regional Municipality is seeking to upgrade the existing bike lane on South Park Street and extend it so that it runs south from the Citadel and Sackville Street down to Inglis Street.
