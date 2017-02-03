Prime minister calls Halifax imam at home to offer condolences, comfort
A Nova Scotia imam says his fears of more violence against mosques were eased Friday by a direct call from the prime minister. Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax told The Canadian Press on Monday he was fearful of more attacks like the one that killed six men in Quebec City.
