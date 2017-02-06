Pictou County Ymca Ceo charged with aggravated assault
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said that the incident is reported to have taken place around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and police were made aware of it around 2 a.m. Feb. 1. MacIntyre was appointed as CEO of the Pictou County YMCA in Feb. 2013.
