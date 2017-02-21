Opioid poisonings landing more Nova Scotians in hospital
Opioids do have a place when managing chronic pain, experts say, but they may not be for everyone. But a recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Nova Scotians over the age of 45 account for almost half of hospitalizations for opioid poisonings in the province.
