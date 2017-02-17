OPINION: A small miracle turned Charlotte Guy's life around
I first encountered Charlotte Guy Jeffries, the remarkable woman who inspired me to tell her story in a book, Turn the Other Cheek, while I was working at the Medical Society of Nova Scotia in 1991. I had received a letter from Charlotte, asking me to help her get back what she described as being "very sensitive" medical records she had owned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|6 hr
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC