O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conserv...

O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conservative leadership debate

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: CBC News

Kellie Leitch, right, and Kevin O'Leary were among the 14 candidates taking part in Saturday night's Conservative leadership debate in Halifax. If Kevin O'Leary was upset about being the target of many of the attacks during the Conservative leadership debate in Halifax on Saturday, he didn't show it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... 8 hr Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Sat no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Fri Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC