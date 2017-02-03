O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conservative leadership debate
Kellie Leitch, right, and Kevin O'Leary were among the 14 candidates taking part in Saturday night's Conservative leadership debate in Halifax. If Kevin O'Leary was upset about being the target of many of the attacks during the Conservative leadership debate in Halifax on Saturday, he didn't show it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|8 hr
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Sat
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Fri
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC