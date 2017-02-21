NS man charged with killing off-duty ...

NS man charged with killing off-duty police officer re-arrested while on bail

10 hrs ago

Christopher Calvin Garnier , the man accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell , has been arrested and charged with breaching the conditions of his release. Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Campbell's death.

Nova Scotia

