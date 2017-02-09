Nova Scotians need to plan for sea le...

Nova Scotians need to plan for sea level rise: Ecology Action Centre

With a new website and two workshops this weekend, a local environmental group hopes to educate Nova Scotians about a "very grim, but plausible scenario for Atlantic Canada." The purpose of the website and the workshops is to get people interested, informed and then encouraged to start incorporating sea level rise into their plans," Ecology Action Centre coastal adaptation coordinator Samantha Page said in an interview.

Nova Scotia

