Nova Scotia to offer early plea bargains in bid to speed up justice system
Nova Scotia prosecutors will offer early plea bargains in minor criminal cases in an attempt to meet Supreme Court of Canada demands for speedier trials. Chief Judge Pamela Williams told the province's criminal lawyers in a memo that a working group she chairs is launching a new effort to swiftly resolve "relatively straightforward matters" - and raised the possibility that the approach could extend to more serious offences.
