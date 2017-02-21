Nova Scotia-raised chef Seadon Shouse...

Nova Scotia-raised chef Seadon Shouse brings tastes of Halifax to New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The executive chef of the trendy Hoboken eatery grew up in Eagle Head, - just north of Liverpool - so he's passionate about sharing Maritime-inspired dishes with his diners. Shouse lived in Eagle Head until his parents divorced when he was 12 and he moved with his mother to Summerville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 6 hr just curious 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
News Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p... Feb 19 Pizza 1
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 14 GTA 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC