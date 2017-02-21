Nova Scotia-raised chef Seadon Shouse brings tastes of Halifax to New Jersey
The executive chef of the trendy Hoboken eatery grew up in Eagle Head, - just north of Liverpool - so he's passionate about sharing Maritime-inspired dishes with his diners. Shouse lived in Eagle Head until his parents divorced when he was 12 and he moved with his mother to Summerville.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|6 hr
|just curious
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
