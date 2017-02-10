Nova Scotia premier promises to 'bring an end' to teachers dispute
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil fields a question at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Annapolis Royal, N.S. on Monday, May 16, 2016. Nova Scotia's premier is calling the legislature back in session Monday to "bring an end" to the ongoing contract dispute with the province's 9,300 public school teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC