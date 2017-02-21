Nova Scotia doctor calls family docto...

Nova Scotia doctor calls family doctor shortage a 'crisis'

GlobalNews

A survey released through access to information suggests that 1 in 5 Haligonians does not have access to a family doctor. Access to doctors in Halifax is lower than the provincial rate, according to a survey commissioned by Communications Nova Scotia and conducted by MQO Research.

Nova Scotia

