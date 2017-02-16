Nova Scotia cycling event becomes tourism darling in just 2 years
It takes cyclists through fishing villages, past one of North America's largest wooden churches and ends with a feast of lobster caught from nearby St. Marys Bay. In just two years, the Gran Fondo Baie Sainte-Marie along Nova Scotia's French shore has doubled in size and become the biggest cycling event east of Quebec.
