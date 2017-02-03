Nova Scotia boasts of immigration jum...

Nova Scotia boasts of immigration jump, but province still short of goals

New Canadians take the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Dartmouth. Nova Scotia's Immigration Department says preliminary figures for last year to the end of October show the highest number of newcomers in decades.

Nova Scotia

