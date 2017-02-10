Nova Scotia artist melds father's music with his own to produce album
More than 30 years ago in the picturesque fishing town of Lunenburg, N.S., a young Joel Plaskett would sift through his father's record collection and watch him play guitar with a keen eye. Bill Plaskett - a British immigrant who plucked strings at Maritime kitchen parties and coffee houses in the 1990s - had an early hand in kindling his son's musical curiosities, a calling that would thrust him through an enduring career as a celebrated Nova Scotia artist.
