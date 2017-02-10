Nova Scotia artist melds father's mus...

Nova Scotia artist melds father's music with his own to produce album

More than 30 years ago in the picturesque fishing town of Lunenburg, N.S., a young Joel Plaskett would sift through his father's record collection and watch him play guitar with a keen eye. Bill Plaskett - a British immigrant who plucked strings at Maritime kitchen parties and coffee houses in the 1990s - had an early hand in kindling his son's musical curiosities, a calling that would thrust him through an enduring career as a celebrated Nova Scotia artist.

Nova Scotia

