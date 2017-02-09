Nova Scotia Archives wants you to search your attic for historic black newspaper
The Nova Scotia Archives is asking people to check their old stacks of newspapers to help them piece together a part of the province's history. The Clarion, based in New Glasgow, N.S., was the first newspaper published in the province specifically for the black community.
Read more at CBC News.
