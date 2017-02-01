National office vacancy inches ahead with new developments

National office markets saw an average marginal lift in vacancy rates as new properties opened the doors, but the rate of growth is very small and predictions are that demand will again outstrip supply in the year ahead. In the six months to January 2017, the Property Council of Australia's Office Market Report, Sydney saw a rise in empty offices from 5.6 per cent to 6.2 per cent, which leasing agents are calling the Barangaroo effect, with all the new towers, while Melbourne dropped from 7 per cent to 6.4 per cent, due to new sites at Docklands being occupied.

