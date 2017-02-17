N.S. RCMP stop to help stranded motor...

N.S. RCMP stop to help stranded motorists, make major cocaine bust

Two motorists discovered one particular peril of not having snow tires: they were arrested for possession of 6.8 kilograms of cocaine after their car slid off a Nova Scotia road. "They noticed a vehicle in the ditch so they stopped to help," Cpl.

