Murder accused remains on remand
A Glace Bay man charged with first-degree murder continues to be on remand and is scheduled to return to court April 12. Raymond Glenn Farrow, 49, of 47 Fourth Street is charged in the death of 82-year-old Harold "Buster" Slaunwhite who was found dead in Dominion home in September 2006. SYDNEY, N.S. - Scotchtown man facing charges including robbery was released from custody after pleading guilty to previously breaching his release conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|10 hr
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|11 hr
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|HRM123
|10
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|14 hr
|HRM123
|1
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC