More weather warnings in Cape Breton's forecast
In the Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County area a wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada in light of the potential for strong winds that may cause damage. The low pressure system that's approaching the Maritimes today will track over Cape Breton on Friday morning.
