Milford, N.S., fire forces residents from home, first responders resuscitate cat
The Milford and District Volunteer Fire Department was one of six fire departments to respond to the fire. The fire began at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the living room of an apartment at the rear of Emmy Lou's Pizza and Variety, on Highway 2 between Lantz and Shubenacadie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Sun
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC