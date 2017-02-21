Middleton geomatics researchers focus...

Middleton geomatics researchers focus on Canadian coastline

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

Canada is the country with the longest coastline in the world. Earlier this month the Applied Geomatics Research Group in Middleton hosted a two-day workshop on High Resolution Mapping along the Coastal Zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Wed the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Wed HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Wed HRM123 10
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Tue HRM123 1
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
News Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p... Feb 19 Pizza 1
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 14 GTA 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC