Massive storm continues slow march east after paralyzing Maritimes

14 hrs ago

Parts of Atlantic Canada remained under a blizzard warning Tuesday after a massive storm descended on the region, dumping a thick blanket of snow and unleashing howling winds before marching off to Newfoundland. Environment Canada issued the warnings for Cape Breton and the east and south coasts of Newfoundland as the slow-moving storm continued its blustery trek east.

