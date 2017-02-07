Marion Bridge opens in Qualicum Beach on Feb. 16

Since starting work on the ECHO Players latest production late last year, Cheryl Dendoff, Heather Haseltine and Vicki Barta have formed bonds much like the sisters they are portraying in Marion Bridge . Dendoff, Haseltine and Barta are playing three sisters, respectively; Louise, "the strange one"; Agnes, "the drunk actress;" and Theresa "the peace-making nun."

