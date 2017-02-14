Man who convicted of manslaughter for...

Man who convicted of manslaughter for killing neighbour arrested while on bail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The News

A Calgary man who was out on bail while waiting an appeal of his conviction for fatally stabbing his neighbour 37 times is back in custody for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release. Nicholas Rasberry, 32, was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter in the May 2013 death of school teacher Craig Kelloway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... 13 hr GTA 1
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Feb 5 Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Feb 3 Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC