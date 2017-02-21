Man tried to abduct 8-year-old girl from Truro hotel: police
Police in Truro, N.S., are asking for help locating a man they say tried to abduct a child over the weekend. Officers received a call around 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 that a man had placed his hands on an 8-year-old girl at a local hotel, trying to grab her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|2 hr
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Sat
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC