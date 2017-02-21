Man tried to abduct 8-year-old girl f...

Man tried to abduct 8-year-old girl from Truro hotel: police

Read more: GlobalNews

Police in Truro, N.S., are asking for help locating a man they say tried to abduct a child over the weekend. Officers received a call around 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 that a man had placed his hands on an 8-year-old girl at a local hotel, trying to grab her.

Nova Scotia

