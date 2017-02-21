Man says Zoose the pooch helped free ...

Man says Zoose the pooch helped free him, two boys from collapsed snow fort

A Nova Scotia man is praising the efforts of the family dog for saving him and two young boys who were buried under a heavy mountain of snow after their fort collapsed on top of them. Steve Bayers, his son Ben and a friend were building a snow fort in Lawrencetown on Saturday when the roof suddenly caved in, pinning his arms and legs underneath him.

