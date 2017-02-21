Man hospitalized after stabbing near ...

Man hospitalized after stabbing near Wyse Road in Dartmouth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The incident was reported to police around 1 p.m. Several units responded and taped off an area at Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road. A canine unit is currently helping in the search for a suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... 34 min Dr Reker s Bellhop 3
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... 7 hr dert 2
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 23 hr HRM123 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC