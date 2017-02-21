Man facing charges after hitting pede...

Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian in downtown Halifax, leaving scene

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: GlobalNews

A 28-year-old woman was hit on a crosswalk at the intersection of Rainnie Drive and Brunswick St. in Halifax. A 28-year-old woman was sent to hospital on Friday night after being hit on a crosswalk in downtown Halifax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... 2 hr Tre H 5
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Sat dert 2
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Sat HRM123 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC