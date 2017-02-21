Man accused of killing off-duty polic...

Man accused of killing off-duty police officer arrested for alleged bail breach

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Constable Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer, arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Sun Howe Street Father 27
News Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p... Sun Pizza 1
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 14 GTA 1
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Feb 5 Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Feb 3 Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC