Kinette members serve up free hugs and flowers

"I would say 75 per cent of the people have been super responsive to being hugged," said Angel Lefave, one of several New Glasgow Kinette members who were giving away free chocolate, carnations and hugs at the Highland Square Mall on Saturday as part of National Kin Week. Some of the passers-by offered smiles but declined politely while others had puzzled looks on their faces, but as Lefave said, the majority seemed good with the idea.

Nova Scotia

