Kevin O'Leary finds a new premier to target: Nova Scotia's Stephen...
Kevin O'Leary - who drummed up headlines last month when he targeted Ontario's Kathleen Wynne - has launched an aggressive attack on another Liberal premier. In an "open letter" to Nova Scotia's Stephen McNeil on Facebook Wednesday, O'Leary said the province's economy is being strangled by high taxes and policies that discourage natural gas and oil exploration.
