Judge to decide who gets $100K prize

Judge to decide who gets $100K prize after alleged deal to split it falls apart

A Cape Breton couple who won $100,000 has been forced into court, accused of backing out of a verbal deal to split the cash prize with the other finalists. The runners-up claim in affidavits filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S., that there was a verbal agreement to split winnings awarded by car dealership MacDonald Auto Group on Jan. 5, with each of the five finalists receiving $20,000.

Nova Scotia

