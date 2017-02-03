Judge to decide who gets $100K prize after alleged deal to split it falls apart

A Cape Breton couple who won $100,000 has been forced into court, accused of backing out of a verbal deal to split the cash prize with the other finalists. The runners-up claim in affidavits filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S., that there was a verbal agreement to split winnings awarded by car dealership MacDonald Auto Group on Jan. 5, with each of the five finalists receiving $20,000.

