Judge to decide who gets $100K prize after alleged deal to split it falls apart
A Cape Breton couple who won $100,000 has been forced into court, accused of backing out of a verbal deal to split the cash prize with the other finalists. The runners-up claim in affidavits filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S., that there was a verbal agreement to split winnings awarded by car dealership MacDonald Auto Group on Jan. 5, with each of the five finalists receiving $20,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|11 min
|ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE...
|1
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|8 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|23 hr
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC