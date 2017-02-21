Judge says Glace Bay man not guilty of sex offences
Supreme Court Justice Robin Gogan said she was left with reasonable doubt after the alleged victim testified there were multiple occasions when she left her own daughter alone with the man she accused of sexually assaulting her for more than a decade. Kenneth Francis MacKillop, 69, was charged with eight counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual intercourse with a female who was not his wife, two counts of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 14 and a single count of buggery.
