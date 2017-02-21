Judge finds New Waterford paramedic not guilty of sexual assault
A paramedic charged with sexually assaulting two young women in his home while providing first aid instruction has been found not guilty on three sex offences. Trevor Dale Young, 49, of Birch Avenue, New Waterford, was charged with two counts of sexually assault and a single count of sexual touching.
