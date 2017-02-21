Judge criticizes N.S. woman who changed child's name without consent...
A judge has harshly criticized a Nova Scotia woman who changed her son's last name without consent from his father. Justice Theresa Forgeron says the mother acted in a devious and manipulative way when she arranged to forge the father's signature on an application to change the boy's name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Wed
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Wed
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Wed
|HRM123
|10
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Tue
|HRM123
|1
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC