John Diefenbaker is standing on a cha...

John Diefenbaker is standing on a chair in Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

It's John Diefenbaker as you've never seen him - standing on a chair, an intricate miniature statue of the 13th prime minister in a quirky exhibition that captures 150 years of Canadian political history. Canada's 23 prime ministers are presented with both majesty and mischief at the exhibit at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to mark the country's 150th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg Jan 22 Granny 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC