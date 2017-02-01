John Diefenbaker is standing on a chair in Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
It's John Diefenbaker as you've never seen him - standing on a chair, an intricate miniature statue of the 13th prime minister in a quirky exhibition that captures 150 years of Canadian political history. Canada's 23 prime ministers are presented with both majesty and mischief at the exhibit at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to mark the country's 150th birthday.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
