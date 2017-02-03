Islamophobic letter 'disheartening' s...

Islamophobic letter 'disheartening' says Dalhousie Muslim Student

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: CBC News

Amina Abawajy had just given a presentation about Islamophobia at the Maritime Muslim Academy on Friday when she checked her email and saw what she calls hate mail. "It had been a long week, it had been an exhausting week and to get this message at the end of the week, it's disheartening that our efforts are still met with this kind of backlash," said Abawajy, vice president academic and external of the Dalhousie Student Union and vice president of the Muslim Student Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... 3 hr Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... 23 hr no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Fri Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC