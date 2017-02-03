Islamophobic letter 'disheartening' says Dalhousie Muslim Student

Amina Abawajy had just given a presentation about Islamophobia at the Maritime Muslim Academy on Friday when she checked her email and saw what she calls hate mail. "It had been a long week, it had been an exhausting week and to get this message at the end of the week, it's disheartening that our efforts are still met with this kind of backlash," said Abawajy, vice president academic and external of the Dalhousie Student Union and vice president of the Muslim Student Association.

