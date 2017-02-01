Ingramport collision leaves two dead on 103
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Halifax RCMP responded to the collision near Ingramport, and an investigation showed the two vehicles were passing in opposite directions when they hit each other. A man and a woman in the same vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC