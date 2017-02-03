Human rights board says Nova Scotia m...

Human rights board says Nova Scotia man's medical marijuana must be insured

Thursday

A Nova Scotia human rights board has ruled a Halifax-area man's prescribed medical marijuana must be covered by his employee insurance plan. Gordon "Wayne" Skinner, of Head of Chezzetcook, had argued that he faced discrimination when he was denied coverage by the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan.

