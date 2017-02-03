Human rights board says Nova Scotia man's medical marijuana must be insured
A Nova Scotia human rights board has ruled a Halifax-area man's prescribed medical marijuana must be covered by his employee insurance plan. Gordon "Wayne" Skinner, of Head of Chezzetcook, had argued that he faced discrimination when he was denied coverage by the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|2 hr
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC